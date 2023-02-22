Sindh police ban officials from using smartphones after KPO attack

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh police ban officials from using smartphones after KPO attack

Training will be provided to civil staff of Karachi police for use of firearms

22 February,2023 10:30 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon has imposed a ban on use of smartphones by the officials during their duty timing in the wake of recent terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

An order issued by the IGP office said the measures had been taken after the policemen were found frequently using the smartphones. Special instructions have been issued for the officials performing field duties.

The security officials have also been warned of action for not complying with the orders. A copy of the order has been sent to the AIGs, DIGs, SSPs, and other officers, directing them to ensure the implementation of the orders.

Meanwhile, the Karachi police have decided to provide training for use of firearms to the civil staff. The staff members can voluntarily take part in the training programme. The move aims at countering the terrorist attacks in the future.

Last week, three militants, who had put on suicide jackets and equipped with heavy weapons, stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO). In a swift joint action by the Sindh Rangers and police, two terrorists were killed while another blew himself up. Five people – a Rangers official, two policemen and a sanitary worker – were martyred in the attack.

Read More: CTD arrests three more suspects amid rumours about 'inside help' in Karachi attack

Police have launched an investigation into the matter with looking into an aspect where they got inside help to enter the premises of the KPO.