Pakistan Pakistan Kundi stresses need for APC to counter terrorism

Kundi assails PTI's 'Jail Bharo Movement'

21 February,2023 05:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi emphasised on Tuesday the importance of convening the All Parties Conference (APC) to combat terrorism.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Kundi heaped praise on the law-enforcement agencies. He took a dig at the political opponents, saying, "We ended the menace of terrorism. But a group of inept rulers had dragged the country to quagmire."

Speaking about the Afghan policy, Mr Kundi was concerned, saying, “Why are we not getting success in the Afghan policy. There is a dire need for the government to form a new Afghan policy.”

Hitting out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mr Kundi said, "There is a long way to go for the brothers from the PTI. They should wait for Imran Khan’s next U-turn."

He claimed the PTI was not managing to complete its numbers in order to excel in its "Jail Bharo Movement."

“If the president begins to take action on every letter, then he merely remains a member of the tiger force,” Mr Kundi slammed President Dr Arif Alvi. He also took a dig at the PTI for "causing uproar" after tendering the resignations.



