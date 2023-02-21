Elahi says mismanagement of caretaker government wreaks havoc in Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Elahi says mismanagement of caretaker government wreaks havoc in Punjab

Elahi says mismanagement of caretaker government wreaks havoc in Punjab

21 February,2023 06:00 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab's former chief minister Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday the actions of the interim government stalled various projects in the province and ultimately it would be responsible for the destruction on a massive scale.

He said the previous Punjab government headed by him reached an agreement with the Solid Waste Management Company after focusing on the nitty gritty of the law and the step of the caretaker government – to not implement the agreement - would be detrimental. .

He said this while heading a session of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in which the former provincial assembly members of the party participated. He said the nation was indebted to the judiciary for maintaining the divisional and district status of Gujrat and Wazirabad and the interim government had no authority in the first place to take these steps.



