Pakistan Pakistan President calls for highlighting human rights violations in IIOJK

21 February,2023 05:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for highlighting the grave human rights violations and heinous crimes being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against the people of IIOJK.

He underscored that the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces needed to be highlighted and raised at all fora so as to expose the real face of India.

The president called upon the international community to play its role in implementing the United Nations Security Council resolutions and also make India accountable for its crimes in IIOJK.

The president regretted that these resolutions on Kashmir had not yet been implemented despite the fact that these were the oldest resolutions on the agenda of the UNSC.



The president expressed these views while talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (J&K) led by Mahmood Ahmad Sagar that called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said that the people of Pakistan stood with their Kashmiri brethren and Pakistan would continue to extend all possible moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir people in their just struggle for self-determination.

The president highlighted that India was trying to speed up the process of demographic changes through various measures such as issuing over 4.5 million domiciles to non-Kashmiris for settling them in IIOJK and putting up their land for sale to non-Kashmiris.



He termed these acts as blatant violations of the UN Security Council Resolutions, and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The president said that India was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims, adding that as per Genocide Watch, IIOJK was on the brink of genocide.

He also referred to the reports by the UN Human Rights Office that called for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights violations in IIOJK.



The Hurriyat leadership from the IIOJK apprised the president of the current situation in the valley.

It was informed that 600,000 Kashmiris had been martyred since partition at the hands of the Indian occupation forces, and thousands of houses had been burnt and destroyed.

It was said that IIOJK had been held hostage at the hands of 900,000 Indian occupation forces which had imposed an unprecedented military siege and restriction on the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people. It was also highlighted that Kashmiri leadership had been incarcerated, and extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and torture of the Kashmiri youth had become a norm in IIOJK.



They further said that India was effacing the Kashmiri identity and culture but it would not succeed in her designs to suppress the resilient Kashmiri people.