Tarar demands neutral approach in cases against political leaders

Pakistan Pakistan Tarar demands neutral approach in cases against political leaders

Tarar demands neutral approach in cases against political leaders

21 February,2023 05:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday called for ensuring a neutral approach during the hearing of various cases related to political leaders.



Speaking here at a press conference, he said that the appearance of Imran Khan for protective bail was an administrative failure and it seemed just a public gathering.



He said that the movement in the court’s premises was purely an administrative matter but PTI leader had no regard for the institution as he reached there in form of the rally and it was just a public gathering.



He pointed out that the court waited for Imran Khan on the last day but an accountability court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today in LNG terminal case when he was on the way to appear before the court.



He questioned whether Imran Khan and Shahid Khaqan Abbassi were being treated in the same way.



“An amateur minister namely Mr. Sahi maneuvered the PTI cases,” he added.



During the by-elections, PML-N leadership was given messages not to be so tough, he alleged adding that Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officers Faisalabad were also summoned and snubbed.



He said ” a Judge did not listen to the cases of Imran Khan and another judge is listening to the cases against PML-N leaders about whom an audio leak has recently surfaced.”



He said that false cases were registered against PML-N leadership in the past but Imran’s lawyers were adopting delaying tactics for hearing cases against him.



Imran Khan was hiding his daughter and criminal action should be taken for submitting a false affidavit, he said adding that all cases against him were being delayed by his lawyers on false pretenses.