Pakistan, Afghan forces exchange fire at Torkham; border guard wounded
The Afghan Taliban closed the border crossing at Torkham
KHYBER (Web Desk) - A border guard sustained injuries after Pakistan and Afghanistan traded fire on the Torkham border on Monday.
Blaming Pakistan for reneging on its commitments, the Afghan Taliban closed the border crossing on Sunday.
According to a district administration official, Pakistan responded to “unprovoked” firing from the Afghan side.
People living near the border crossing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed that a heavy exchange of fire continued for over an hour.
The injured Pakistani soldier was being treated at a hospital and his condition was stable.
On Sunday, Afghan authorities accused Islamabad of reneging on its commitments, without giving any further details.
The Afghan Taliban commissioner for Torkham said the border has been closed down for travel and transit trade.
“Pakistan has not abided by its commitments and so the gateway has been shut down on the directions of (our) leadership,” Maulavi Mohammad Siddique said in a tweet.