Seven killed in multiple road accidents across the country

21 February,2023 04:05 am

ROHRI/OKARA/BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – At least seven people were killed and three other were wounded in various road accidents across the country on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, at least four persons of the same family were killed and one was injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding trailer in Rohri.

The accident occurred at the National Highway where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and three children on the spot and causing injuries to a man. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Hospital.

At least two people were killed and one other was wounded when two motorcycles collided in Okara on Monday night.

According to details, the accident took place at the Faisalabad Road in Mari Pattan area of Okara where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a woman and her son on the spot and critically injuring a man.

In yet another accident occurred near Bahawalpur, a man was killed and another sustained injuries when a motorcycle collided with a car due to over-speeding.

The accident occurred in Khairpur Tamewali area near Bahawalpur where a motorcyclist lost control and collided with a car, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

All the dead and injured were shifted to various hospitals by the rescue teams.

