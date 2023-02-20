Marriyum Aurangzeb urges Imran Khan to obey court's orders

20 February,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked PTI Chief Imran Khan to obey court’s orders and appear before it instead of creating turmoil.

Addressing a news conference outside the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday evening, she said Imran Khan is trying to disturb law and order in the country, and it is condemnable that PTI incited people to gather in front of the Lahore High Court.

The Minister said if Imran Khan is given relaxation from appearance than every Pakistani should be given same respite from appearance