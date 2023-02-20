LHC strikes down ECP order to denotify PTI's Punjab MNAs

20 February,2023 12:32 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that denotified members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab.

The decision has provided the latest relief to the former ruling party.

LHC's Justice Shahid Karim announced the verdict on a petition filed by the PTI lawmakers. He has also sought replies from the ECP and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and others on March 7.

The lawmakers, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had moved the high court against the NA speaker and the electoral body over acceptance of their resignations which were submitted in April last following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister through a no-confidence vote.

