Naqeebullah Mehsud's brother moves SHC against Rao Anwar's acquittal

Pakistan Pakistan Naqeebullah Mehsud's brother moves SHC against Rao Anwar's acquittal

Naqeebullah Mehsud’s brother moves SHC against Rao Anwar’s acquittal

20 February,2023 01:36 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Naqeebullah Mehsud’s brother Sher Alam on Monday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against Malir’s former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar and his around two dozen subordinates’ acquittal in Mehsud’s high-profile murder case.

The petition stated Rao Anwar’s acquittal had reflected that evidence was ignored while deciding the case. “This verdict should be nullified,” the petition added. An anti-terrorism court had, earlier, acquitted Rao Anwar and his subordinates in the high-profile case five years after the gruesome killing.

On Jan 13, 2018, Mehsud, an aspiring model, was murdered in controversial circumstances which led to an outpouring of condemnations on social media and countrywide protests by civil society against Rao Anwar and his team. Rao Anwar was sacked from his post following the probe into the extrajudicial killing in an alleged police encounter.

Read Also: Timeline: From Naqeebullah murder to Rao Anwar's bail



Earlier, as many as 60 witnesses including five eyewitnesses Muhammad Qasim, Hazrat Ali, Sharoob Khan, Humayun and Afsar Khan had recorded their testimonies during the prolonged trial. However, Rao and others, accused in the case on March 25, 2019, claimed their innocence and denied the charges.