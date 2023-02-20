12 killed, more than 50 hurt as bus overturns in Kallar Kahar

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

20 February,2023 02:02 am

KALLAR KAHAR (Dunya News) – At least 12 people were killed and more that 50 sustained injuries when a bus overturned on the Motorway near Kallar Kahar on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details the accident occurred when brake of the bus failed near Kallar Kahar and it broke the road divider and collided with vehicles on other side of the road and turned turtle, killing 12 people and injuring more than 50 including women and children.

The ill-fated bus was carrying wedding guests from Islamabad to Rawalpindi. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Rescue teams informed that three women were among the dead. They also said that the death toll may rise further and several injured persons were in critical condition.

