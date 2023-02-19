Wide-ranging dialogue with India beyond military relations required for Pakistan, says former DG ISPR

19 February,2023

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Former Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General (retd) Athar Abbas, said that it was in the interest of Pakistan to develop fruitful ties with India and to not focus entirely on the military relations.

He made these remarks at the 14th Karachi Literature Festival held at Karachi’s Beach Luxury Hotel.

Mr Abbas added the sole focus on the security establishment between both nations would not prove any beneficial, while mentioning that dialogue was need of the hour for Pakistan.

He highlighted that a country cannot choose its neighbour and at last the neighbouring countries sit on the table to find the solutions of various problems while emphasizing instead of relying only on the establishment, other options should be explored.

However, the former DG ISPR also talked about the current political instability in the country and said it was not easy to start dialogue with a country that was going through uncertainty.

Also,Talking about the US involvement in the region’s politics, foreign relations analyst, Michael Kugelman said Washington wanted peace in the region and also cordial ties between Pakistan and India.

He added the US did not want superior role of China in the region. However, the former DG ISPR disagreed and said the US clearly wanted to stop China from becoming dominating power in the region. But, in the case of Pakistan, it wanted to have controlled instability.

To this Mr Kugelman responded by saying the US did not want limited chaos in Pakistan as being a nuclear country, limited instability could turn into unlimited instability any time.



