Hammad sees country facing severe economic hardships

Hammad accuses PDM of economic woes

19 February,2023 10:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar expressed on Sunday his concern over the prevailing situation, saying the country was under severe economic hardships.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Azhar took a swipe at Mussadik Malik, saying Mr Malik was persistently busy speaking against PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He blamed the coalition government for creating a economic crisis by not purchasing cheap oil and gas from Russia for the last 10 months.

Mr Azhar emphasised the importance of holding snap and transparent elections in the country for the sake of economic stability

He slammed the political opponents, saying, "These faces are responsible for taking the country to a quagmire."

