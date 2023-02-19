ECP yet to release final results of Karachi's local elections

19 February,2023 09:10 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Despite the passage of one month in the Karachi’s local elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan had not released the final results.

Sources said the hearing of six cases was still underway in the ECP and no schedule had been released in the 11 seats – candidates’ death resulted in the lack of elections in 11 seats.

No singular party was able to obtain the clear majority in the recently held local elections and in this regard, the Pakistan Peoples Party invited the Jamaat-i-Islami for the formation of the government which still had not been accepted.

The ECP responding to the query of the Dunya News over the delay in result by saying that the hearing was being held over the request of the political parties.

