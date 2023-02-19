PIA disallows Pakistani expat woman to board flight

Pakistan Pakistan PIA disallows Pakistani expat woman to board flight

PIA disallows Pakistani expat woman to board flight

19 February,2023 06:52 pm

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Web Desk) – The Pakistan International Airlines stopped a Saudi-Arabia-based Pakistani expat woman and her son to travel to Jaddah.

The woman, who belonged to Ravi Town of Rahim Yar Khan, was traveling with her pet cat and complained of being not allowed to reach Jaddah in spite of possessing “all needed documents” of her cat.

She was bound to reach Jaddah from Multan through the PIA flight PK-739, accompanied by her son and cat. The lady added she was stopped by two PIA officials who demanded the documents of the brown and white Persian+Himalyian male cat “Oreo”.

As per the woman, she showed the officers “all essential documents for cat’s travel”, including the pet’s passport, Althaqafi Veterinary Clinic KSA, rabies vaccination certificate, test report issued by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Ministry of National Food, Security and Research Animal Quarantine Department (Animal Health Certificate) but she was not allowed to travel.

Meanwhile, the woman claimed that the two PIA officials asked for bribe of Rs200,000 which later reduced to Rs100,000. However, refusing to pay the demanded money, PIA refused to allow the woman to board the plane.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, A PIA spokesperson, said the allegations of the woman were spurious and an effort to undermine the image of PIA. He added under the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), KSA, all passengers who travel with their pets would have to get online permit by registering the details of their pet animals. Otherwise, they would not be permitted to travel.

He also said the airline would seek legal action against the woman for her inauthentic accusation of bribery.



