Mind-boggling revelations emerged regarding arrested woman suicide bomber

QUETTA (Dunya News) –Astonishing details came forward regarding the arrested woman suicide bomber Mahil Baloch. Her husband, Bebagar Baloch, also belonged to Baluch Liberation Front.
Bebagar Baloch and his brother belonged were the closest relatives of BLF commanders. The commanders included Wahid Bakhsh Baloch, Dr Allah Nazar, and Dalip Shikari.
In 2016, Bebagar and his brother Naukab lost their lives over the issue of weapons and money and Mahil’s sister became the wife of Dr Allah Nazar’s nephew.