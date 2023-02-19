Announce election date tomorrow or resign, Sheikh Rashid asks Alvi

The AML chief says subject to the PTI's chief wish he will be ready to get arrested on Feb 22

LAHORE: (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said constitutionally President Dr Arif Alvi has the authority to announce the date of the elections, asking the president to give the date of the election tomorrow or resign.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he said he had come to Lahore to meet Imran Khan and that subject to the PTI's chief wish he would be ready to get arrested on Feb 22.

Rashid said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not earned respect by pushing the country into crisis, adding the elections will be held together in the provinces and the center.

He claimed that the fate of the country's politics would be decided by April 30, saying he won't be responsible for any major mishap before April 30.

"I did not stand with thieves and dacoits. They want to take me to Karachi but I am Sheikh Rashid not Arshad Sharif.

The former minister was of the view that after Allah Almighty only the Supreme Court could save Pakistan.

He said he had been ‘reborn’ as a new Sheikh Rashid after being kept in prison on false charges.

Referring to Khawaja Asif’s statement about Pakistan having already defaulted, he said that the defence minister had given a significant statement at a sensitive time.

He said that Khawaja Asif had proved by his statements that he still has his father’s blood in his veins.