Two killed, 10 others injured in car-rickshaw collision

Two killed, 10 others injured in car-rickshaw collision

19 February,2023 11:39 am

UMERKOT (Dunya News) – Two persons were killed and 10 others injured due to collision between a car and rickshaw on Sunday.

Rescue officials said the car occupants were pilgrims who were on their way back after attending the Shiv Mela which is held at the Mahadev Mandir every year, when the car collided with a rickshaw near Dargah Numa Nosha. Two people were killed in the accident, while 10 others were injured. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Meghwar and Narayan Koli.

The rescue and police reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported. The rescue officials further said the dead bodies and injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital Umerkot. Two injured were later referred to a hospital in Hyderabad by the doctors.

Officials said the accident was a result of over-speeding. The car driver fled after the tragic incident.

