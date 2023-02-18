Yasmin Rashid decides to seek court's intervention over her audio leak

18 February,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday she would challenge her recently released audio leak in the court under privacy act.

She said no one can stop her from talking to anyone and mentioned she was under no pressure. The minister added terrorists were roaming free in the whole country and there audio was not traced by anyone.

The PTI’s stalwart highlighted the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan and said the leader of the popular party was attacked and his case was not investigated properly.

Meanwhile, she added the record of the JIT was absent and the federal government did a wrong act by forming the new JIT.

She blamed the incumbent prime minister and interior minister of orchestrating the attack on PTI chief and said the current rulers were very keen to put the PTI leaders behind bars and the 'Jail Bharo' movement would give them the opportunity to fulfill their desire.

