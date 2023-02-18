Funeral prayers of Karachi incident martyrs offered

18 February,2023 08:39 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The namaz-e-janaza for all the personnel, who embraced martyrdom in the Karachi Police Office attack last night, was offered in Karachi on Saturday.

The funeral of Rangers personnel was offered at the Rangers Headquarters while the funeral of two Karachi Police constables was held at the IG office.

The funeral prayers were attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Corp Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and a large number of police and Rangers officers and jawans.

The Chief Minister also attended the last rites of Karachi Police Office janitor Amjad Maseeh along with other officials and observed one minute silence for the martyred.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that we pay tribute to all the martyrs for their sacrifice. He specially mentioned Amjad Maseeh and said it shows that each and every person of our country is ready to fight against such heinous acts.