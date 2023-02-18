Security of two ex-CJs and SC judge withdrawn

18 February,2023 07:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Interior has withdrawn security of two former Supreme Court chief justices and a judge on Saturday.

Rangers security has been withdrawn from former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, former Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, and Justice (r) Azmat Saeed Sheikh.

The judges had been provided Rangers security after giving verdicts in Panama Leak and other important cases.

It should be remembered that Saqib Nisar served as Supreme Court chief justice from December 31, 2016 until January 17, 2019, after which Justice Asif Saeed Khosa served as chief justice from January 18 to December 20, 2019, and Justice (r) Azmat Saeed Sheikh had been a judge of the Supreme Court.