NAB country's most corrupt institution: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

18 February,2023 11:41 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was most corrupt institution of the country.

Talking to media persons, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the NAB was still operational despite three democratic government in the country. Pakistan cannot function as long as the NAB was operational, he added.

The PML-N leader said government officials were reluctant to use to their powers due to fear of the anti-graft watchdog. The NAB was created for political victimization and former chairman of NAB Javed Iqbal needs to answer questions about his tenure, he stressed.

The former prime minister, while taking about reports of differences with PML-N leadership, said he worked in the party for over three decades without holding any office. I have no issues with PML-N and Nawaz Sharif is my leader, he added.

