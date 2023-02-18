UN condemns terrorist attack on police compound in Karachi

Four people, including security officials, martyred while three terrorists killed in operation

18 February,2023 08:42 am

NEW YORK (APP) - The United Nations has condemned a terrorist attack on the office of Karachi’s police chief, and expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and to the Pakistani government.

Responding to a question, Farhan Aziz Haq, the UN’s deputy spokesman, said, while he was still awaiting details of the incident, “We condemn all terrorist attacks and we send condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and to the Government of Pakistan.”

The office of the Karachi police chief, which came under attack on Friday evening by armed militants, has been cleared, with at least three terrorists neutralized and killed.

Security forces retook the building after several hours battle with militants and killed three militants, a government spokesman said. Police commandoes and a bomb disposal squad later entered the building to clear it.

Four people — including two police officers, one Rangers personnel and one civilian staffer — were martyred, and 18 people were wounded.