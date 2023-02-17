One injured as Karachi police head office comes under attack

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A police official was injured when the head office of the Karachi police at Shahrah-e-Faisal came under severe attack on Friday night.

Sources said the firing near the police head office at Shahrah-e-Faisal sent shockwaves across the city, with fear spreading among the resident of the area. They said the attackers threw grenades from behind the police station at a time when security personnel were still present in the office.

Meanwhile, the investigations started to find out the number of attackers and the motive behind the attack.

As per the statement of DIG South, six terrorist are still in the building.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister took the notice of the attack and said he was overseeing the investigations himself and said the attack on the police chief's office was "unacceptable". He also ordered the regional DIGs to arrive at the police head office with police forces.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the terrorists would have to pay for their bloody attack at the police station and added Sindh CM had taken the notice of the attack.

