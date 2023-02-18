One killed, 15 injured as van overturns in Thatta

18 February,2023 06:50 am

THATTA (Dunya News) – A ten-year-old boy was killed and 15 other persons sustained injuries when a van overturned in Thatta in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place at the Sajawal Road in Thatta where a van turned turtle due to over speeding, killing a ten-year-old boy on the spot and injuring 15 other people.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the death toll may rise further as three of the injured were in critical condition.

