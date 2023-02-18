Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

18 February,2023 04:55 am

MUNICH (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference-2023 being held in Germany from February 16 to 20.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, skilled manpower, food security and climate change.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on this occasion also thanked German Foreign Minister for Germany's timely and full support for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

