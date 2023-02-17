Khuram Sher Zaman accuses PPP of misappropriation in funds for flood-hit people

17 February,2023

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khuram Sher Zaman said on Friday the Sindh government had looted the funds given to the flood-stricken people.

Talking to media, PTI leader said there was corruption and irregularities of Rs21 billion and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party had not given the record of Rs147 billion spent on the flood-affected people.

He said the people were suffering in Sindh and there was lack of basic facilities, while mentioning every big problem was present only in the province.

The PTI leader said the PPP had wreaked havoc in Sindh and the Zardari mafia was to be blamed for the poverty and corruption in Sindh.

