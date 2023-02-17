Nasir Shah warns Sheikh Rashid against targeting FM Bilawal

Shah labels Gill ‘Che Guevara’ and Fawad ‘Nelson Mandela’

17 February,2023 06:50 pm

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah warned on Friday Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Shiekh Rashid against targeting Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Speaking to the media, Mr Shah took a dig at Mr Rashid, saying, "Sheikh Rashid should not cross limits in terms of making statements against Mr Bhutto-Zardari. Otherwise, it might be difficult for Rashid to bear the consequences."

Mr Shah flayed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill, saying, "When Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill were arrested, both of them perceived themselves as Nelson Mandela and Che Guevara, respectively."

Berating Mr Sheikh, Mr Shah said, "Sheikh Rashid is pretending to be Phoolan Devi. The masses of Rawalpindi have denounced Sheikh Rashid. He is now dependent on Imran Khan."

