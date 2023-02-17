Maryam vows to pull country out of its quagmire

Maryam meets former Punjab Assembly lawmakers

17 February,2023 04:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz vowed on Friday that the incumbent government will take the country out of the quagmire.

Sources privy to the development said, Ms Nawaz held a meeting with former Punjab Assembly lawmakers at the Model Town Lahore Party Secretariat. PML-N Lahore Saiful Malook Khokhar, General Secretary PML-N Lahore Khwaja Imran Nazir, President of Women Wing Lahore Sadia Taimur, and others were present at the meeting.

In the meeting, the matters of party organisation and future political strategy were considered.

She vowed the PML-N would repeat its history of solving the problems of the country and the people.

