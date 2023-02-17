Sheikh Rashid pins hope on judiciary to save Pakistan

Says 'we are now in now-or-never situation'

17 February,2023 12:19 pm

RAWALPIND (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad hoped that the judiciary would play its role to save Pakistan which is currently reeling under political and economic crises.

The former interior minister stated this in a series of tweets a day after he was released from the Adiala Jail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail in a case registered over accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a plot to kill PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The Islamabad police had arrested him on Feb 2 in an overnight raid.

The AML chief thanked Allah Almighty for giving him courage to spend 16 days with determination in the jail. He said the country was facing an uncertain situation. He hoped that the judiciary would save the country like “Quaid-e-Azam made it”.

Vowing to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, he announced war against oppression from today. The senior politician said he would make an important statement during his address at 3pm at his Lal Haveli residence. “I would become a voice of the poor people,” he said.

Urging people to support him, he said: “We are now in now-or-never situation”.