Pakistan Navy promotes two officers to rear admiral rank

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan Navy promotes two officers to rear admiral rank

Rear Admiral Khyber Zaman and Rear Admiral Shafquat Hussain are also recipient of Sitara-l-lmtiaz

17 February,2023 11:09 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Navy said on Friday that two of its officers were promoted to the rank of rear admiral with immediate effect, an official statement said.

According to the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), Commodore Khyber Zaman and Commodore Shafquat Hussain Akhtar have been promoted t the rank of rear admiral.

Bother officers are graduates of National Defence University, Islamabad, Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and has performed various duties related to command and staff.

In 2021, both officers received Sitara-l-lmtiaz (Military) in recognition of their services.