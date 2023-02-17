One killed, two injured in road accident in Naushahro Feroze

17 February,2023 02:31 am

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other were injured in a road accident in Naushahro Feroze on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place at the National Highway in Kotri Kabir area of Naushahro Feroze where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing a 32-year-old man on the spot and injured two other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police sources, driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

