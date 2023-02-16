Masses know 'culprits' behind economic woes: Faisal Karim Kundi

Pakistan Pakistan Masses know 'culprits' behind economic woes: Faisal Karim Kundi

Kundi takes dig at PTI chief

16 February,2023 06:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi said on Thursday the masses knew the ‘culprits’ behind the ongoing situation.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Kundi said, “The PDM-led government is aware that the masses are facing severe difficulties. We also took tough decisions in the past as the nation leads to prosperity under difficult circumstances.”

He schooled his political opponents, saying, “By reiterating the matter of cipher, the country’s image was tarnished.”

Taking a dig at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Mr Kundi said, “The person, who was talking about Jail Bharo Movement, panicking to present before the court.”



