US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

Pakistan Pakistan US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Pakistan is a valued partner of the United States.

16 February,2023 06:00 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Wednesday, said that we value our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

Ned Price said that we’ve always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to our interests. That very much remains unchanged.

Replying to a question regarding PTI chief Imran Khan’s recent interview with Voice of America in which he (Imran Khan) said United States was not involved in any conspiracy to oust him, the State Department spokesperson said that we have spoken clearly about this ever since these erroneous allegations surfaced. We’ve consistently said there is no truth to these allegations.

“We don’t let propaganda, misinformation, disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship and that of course includes our valued bilateral relationship with Pakistan,” he said.

He said we don’t have a position on one political candidate or party versus another. We support, as we do around the world, the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles.

Ned Price said Pakistan is a valued partner of the United States. It’s valued across many realms. We also have a security relationship that is important to us knowing that many of the threats Pakistan faces could well in turn be threats to us. And so we value the work we do together.

