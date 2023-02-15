KP governor seeks update on security situation from caretaker CM

KP governor seeks update on security situation from caretaker CM

15 February,2023 08:47 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has written a letter to Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan seeking information on security situation in the province for giving date for elections.

In his letter, the governor asked the caretaker chief minister to review security situation in the province and inform him if the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government can provide the required security for peaceful elections in the current situation.

According to the text of the letter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked for a date for the elections, and the provincial government should inform about the security situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had asked the KP governor regarding holding elections in the ongoing security situation of the province.