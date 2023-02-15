Imran may face arrest after recent ATC decision, says legal expert

15 February,2023 07:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Legal expert and former Supreme Court Bar President Yasin Azad voiced concern for Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan as he said the latter might face detention after the cancellation of his bail from the anti-terrorism court.

He said the PTI chief had the option of challenging the ATC’s decision in the high court. He added the PTI chief could get the protective bail to dodge the arrest.

After getting that bail, he can appear in the ATC, otherwise, he could be arrested because the police had the authority to put him behind bars.



