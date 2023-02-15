Gulali Ismail's relieved as her parents get acquittal by Peshawar ATC

Pakistan Pakistan Gulali Ismail's relieved as her parents get acquittal by Peshawar ATC

Gulali Ismail’s relieved as her parents get acquittal by Peshawar ATC

15 February,2023 05:52 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News ) – The parents of Gulalai Ismail were acquitted by an anti-terrorism court in Peshawar. They were booked under charges of sedition, terror financing and facilitation.

ATC Judge Fazal Sattar announced the decision and said the allegations against them remained unproven.

Meanwhile, Prof Ismail said he had appeared in the ATC almost 167 times and an expert lawyer was hired by the provincial government to take the case to a conclusion.