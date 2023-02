NAB summons Usman Buzdar on Feb16

15 February,2023 05:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned ex-Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Feb 16 to probe into alleged corrupt practices.

The bureau has directed the CM to appear with a record of properties and other possessions. The summons was issued under amendments to the NAB ordinance.