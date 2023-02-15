Punjab election date: LHC directs ECP to submit progress report

Justice Jawad says electoral body can file appeal against LHC order within 20 days

15 February,2023 11:56 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a matter pertaining to announcement of a date for holding elections in Punjab.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the electoral body and Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman for not giving a date for elections in the province despite the dissolution of the assembly.

“Why are you in hurry? If you don’t have, trust in judiciary,” Justice Jawad questioned petitioner Azhar Siddique while expressing surprise how his pleas were fixed for early hearings.

He said the high court had issued its order in the election date case and was now waiting for the response from the ECP. The petitioner said the governor had excused himself from announcing a date. Justice Jawad said the election commission had 20 days to file an appeal against the LHC verdict.

During the hearing, the federal government lawyer told the judge that the ECP had called a meeting today, adding that the electoral body also held consultation with the governor in light of the court orders.

Later, the court directed the ECP to submit a progress report on the matter.