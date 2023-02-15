Imran Khan 'irritated' White House by refusing to wind up Moscow visit: Russian envoy

Danila Ganich says PTI chief's visit to Russia at the time of Ukraine war was a "coincidence"

15 February,2023 11:39 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila Ganich said the US concerns over former prime minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow and “serious internal domestic problems” caused his ouster from the government.

Mr Khan paid a visit to Russia in February last year and he came under fire for his trip at a time when Ukraine was attacked by Kremlin. The former premier, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in April last, has clarified that he was not aware of the development.

“I think we cannot look at it. Definitely when you have disappointment on part of the superpower, which the US clearly is, so you got problems,” he told the interviewer.

The ambassador was of the view that Imran Khan “irritated the White House definitely” by refusing to wind up his visit to Russia when he was told to wrap up the trip. Mr Ganich said it was a “factor”, not a “cause” behind his ouster.

Saying the PTI chief paid the price for paying a visit to Russia, he said his visit to the Russia at the time of Ukraine war a “coincidence”.

Besides the US factor, serious internal domestic problems led to his ouster from the prime minister’s office, he said, adding that the dissatisfaction of the US created problems.