3.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, Lower Dir

15 February,2023 07:03 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Swat, Lower Dir and their adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Mirpur due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the depth of 30 kilometres.

