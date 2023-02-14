KP interim CM establishes relief fund for quake-hit Turks and Syrians

14 February,2023 11:30 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday set up a quake relief fund for the earthquake-stricken Turks and Syrians.

The quake has swallowed more than 37000 lives till day.

An account has been opened with the Bank of Khyber to credit funds. The KP interim government has appealed to the donors to donate as much as they can to account 2008992129.