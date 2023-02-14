Federal govt plans new strategy after President's refusal to issue ordinance

14 February,2023 08:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government was looking for a new strategy on Tuesday after President Arif Alvi refused to issue the ordinance regarding the imposition of new taxes.

The session started to look for a way forward for the issue of the ordinance and the five-point agenda would be discussed in the meeting headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The power division would present the report of the recent electricity breakdown, while the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee over the Toshakhana legislation would also be discussed.

