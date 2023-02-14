President Alvi refuses to issue ordinance for imposing new taxes

14 February,2023 08:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Arif Alvi held a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday in which the latter briefed the head of the state over the ongoing dialogue with the International Monetary Fund.

The president appreciated the efforts of the government regarding a probable deal with the IMF while mentioning the state would abide by the promises made with the world’s financial body.

The minister added the government wanted to impose new taxes through the ordinance. The president refused the request of the government and replied that the parliament should be taken into confidence and a session should be called for this purpose.

