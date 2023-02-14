PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit Turkiye this week

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit Turkiye this week

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit Turkiye this week

14 February,2023 06:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Turkiye this week to sympathize with Turkiye as a recent earthquake took more than 31,000 lives, sources said.

Sources said that the PM and Mr Zardari would call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and visit the quake-stricken areas. The Turkish embassy in Islamabad has been informed of the visit.

Read Also: Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: PM