PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal to visit Turkiye this week

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Turkiye this week to sympathize with Turkiye as a recent earthquake took more than 31,000 lives, sources said.

Sources said that the PM and Mr Zardari would call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and visit the quake-stricken areas. The Turkish embassy in Islamabad has been informed of the visit.

Earlier, the PM's two-day visit to quake-hit Turkiye had been postponed due to engagement of the Turkish authorities in the ongoing relief and rescue operation in the affected areas.
 

