NDMA dispatches 20-member medical, rescue team, relief items for Syria

14 February,2023 12:31 pm

ISLAMABAD, (APP) - The National Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday dispatched emergency relief goods alongwith a 20-member medical and rescue team for relief operations in earthquake-hit Syria.

The Authority on the instructions of the Prime Minister has dispatched the 20-member medical and rescue teams for the earthquake victims of Syria, a news release said.

The relief team for Syria consists of 10 doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and a 10-member rescue team from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) whereas relief items were also sent alongwith the teams for Damascus. The supplies included 131 winterized family tents and 3,966 kilogrammes of medicine.

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Region (SAFRON) Talha Mehmood and Special Assistant Hamid Hameed sent the teams off for Syria. The rescue team will participate in urban search and rescue operations in the affected areas of Syria that will reach Damascus by PIA chartered aircraft Boeing 777.