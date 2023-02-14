Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opposes Shaukat Tarin's arrest

Says the PTI senator should be trialed in court if he had done something wrong

14 February,2023 10:57 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Des) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shaukat Khaqan Abbasi has voiced against the plans of arresting PTI Senator and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin for his alleged attempts to stall talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Talking to a private news channel, the PML-N stalwart said the PTI senator should be trialed in court if he had done something wrong instead of detaining him. Mr Abbasi said he was not in favour of "political revenge" against Mr Tarin.

He also talked about his party’s internal affairs, stating: “I had informed the party long ago that I would not become part of any new leadership under the supervision of Maryam Nawaz because I am a companion of Nawaz Sharif”.

Mr Abbasi’s opposition to Shaukat Tarin’s arrest as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest former finance minister in the audio leak case.

On Saturday, the agency sought permission from the interior ministry to initiate legal proceedings against Mr Tarin and his detention, claiming that the PTI’s leader’s leaked conversation was an attempt to derail the IMF deal.

The FIA’s cyber crime wing has also registered a case against Mr Tarin under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) on the complaint of Arshad Mehmood. He has been booked under provisions of sedition and provocation.