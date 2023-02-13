Shaukat Train booked in case involving alleged audio leak

Pakistan Pakistan Shaukat Train booked in case involving alleged audio leak

The surplus budget shouldn't be returned to the federal government, Tarin was telling Mohsin Laghari

13 February,2023 02:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday registered a case against former federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

A case has been registered against Tarin over alleged viral audio on social media under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) Act on the complaint of Arshad Mehmood. The case was registered against Tareen under provisions of sedition and provocation.

According to the FIR, in the alleged audio leak that had surfaced on the internet, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Shaukat Tarin were having a conversation with Mohsin Laghari.

"The surplus budget shouldn't be returned to the federal government," Tarin was telling Laghari.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said the inquiry against Shaukat Tarin had been completed and the government had given the FIA a permission to arrest him.