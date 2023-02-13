Pakistan army continues rescue operation in quake-stricken Turkiye

13 February,2023 06:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The rescue and relief operation by the Pakistan army continued in earthquake-stricken Turkiye.

The security officials found 17 dead bodies from 14 different places and handed them over to the families of the victims.

So far, the Pakistan army had found rescued eight people alive. Meanwhile, the rescue operation was going on in 34 areas.

