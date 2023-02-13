Pakistani rescuers pull young boy alive out of debris after 137 hours in quake-hit Turkiye

More than 33,000 people have died from the deadliest quake in Turkiye, Syria

ANKARA (Web Desk) – The death toll has continued to climb up in Turkiye and Syria, following devastating earthquakes that struck the region on Feb 6.

The latest updates show more than 33,000 people have died from the deadliest quake in the region. Thousands of survivors are left homeless on the street amid freezing-cold weather.

Local and international rescue teams are still searching through hundreds of flattened buildings amid fading hopes of finding survivors amid the rubble nearly after a week the devastating seismic activity.

Though the death toll is climbing, the miraculous tales of survival continue to surface. A Pakistan rescue team has managed to pull alive a 15-year-old boy from rubble in Adiyaman city after 137 hours.

Last week, a rescue team of the Pakistan Army evacuated two survivors, who were trapped under the debris for more than 48 hours in an area of the earthquake-hit Turkiye.

The development was shared by the Pakistani Embassy in Turkiye on Twitter where it also posted videos showing the Pakistani rescuers recovering the victims from the rubble and providing them first aid.

The two survivors were recovered from the debris of a multi-storey building in Adyıaman, Turkiye, the embassy said, adding: “Our teams will keep doing everything possible to assist in rescue and relief”.

On Feb 7, the Pakistan Army “dispatched two contingents -- Urban Search & Rescue Team comprising rescue experts, sniffer dogs, search equipment and a medical team comprising army doctors, nursing staff and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital, tentage, blankets and other relief items -- to Adana, Turkiye via special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Pakistan Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams have evacuated survivors alive , trapped under the rubble for more than hours in Adyıaman #Türkiye.



Pakistan Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams have evacuated survivors alive , trapped under the rubble for more than hours in Adyıaman #Türkiye.

The teams, which have been sent on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, is undertaking relief efforts for Turkish people while working in close coordination with the Turkish government, armed forces and their embassy in Islamabad. The contingents will stay there till the completion of relief and rescue operations.

The death toll from Monday’s deadly earthquake in Turkiye and Syrian rose past 15,000 while rescue efforts are underway to save those stranded under the rubble as hundreds of building flattened after the earthquake.